Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Capitals More tuning up! By Angelina.Berube Oct 3, 2023, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Capitals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Here we go with yet another exhibition game! The Boston Bruins are set to take on the Washington Capitals tonight in preseason game #5 of 6. Discuss! Loading comments...
Loading comments...