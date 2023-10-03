 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Capitals

More tuning up!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
NHL: APR 11 Capitals at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here we go with yet another exhibition game!

The Boston Bruins are set to take on the Washington Capitals tonight in preseason game #5 of 6.

Discuss!

Loading comments...