Who’s playing for the Bruins against the Capitals?

Tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals is the Bruins’ penultimate preseason tilt, and it looks like Jim Montgomery is using tonight as a final tune-up for most of his regulars.

The B’s will ice a pretty NHL-heavy lineup, with most of the guys below expected to be on the Opening Night roster.

One interesting note: Matt Poitras, who is still pushing hard for an NHL spot, will be in the mix once again tonight, even after playing last night in Philadelphia.

If nothing else, this is a pretty clear indication that the Bruins are still trying to make a decision on his future, right?

He’s certainly played his way into forcing a tough call.

Here’s who you’ll see tonight:

Forwards: Johnny Beecher, Trent Frederic, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, Jayson Megna, David Pastrnak, Poitras, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Linus Ullmark

The Capitals, on the other hand, will be icing more of a mixed lineup, with some mainstays (Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov), but no Alex Ovechkin.

Here’s the Caps’ full lineup: