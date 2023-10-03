With just two preseason games to go, the Bruins are inching closer to an Opening Night roster.

The took one step closer to that roster on Tuesday, announcing the latest round of training camp cuts.

Players placed on waivers

The B’s placed five players on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the Providence Bruins.

The five waived players are Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Anthony Richard, Reilly Walsh and Parker Wotherspoon.

Assuming they clear waivers, each will report to Providence Bruins training camp.

Lysell’s NHL camp ends

The B’s also assigned two players directly to Providence camp: Fabian Lysell and Mike Callahan.

(Neither of those players requires waivers, so they could be sent right to Providence.)

It might be a bit harsh to call Lysell’s training camp a disappointment; after all, he’s still just 20 years old and needs more time to get up the NHL speed.

However, many hoped he’d make more of a push for an NHL spot, similar to what Matt Poitras is doing.

Lysell wasn’t bad, but he didn’t really make Jim Montgomery’s decision a tough one.

He had a strong first season in Providence last year, recording 37 points in 54 games.

Ideally, he continues his upward trajectory and we see him as a call-up sometime in the near future.