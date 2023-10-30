Preview: Let the flashbacks begin as the Panthers come to town

Game notes
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Litter Box Cats
Know your enemy
- 4-3-0, 8PTS, 6th in the Atlantic Division
- Sam Reinhart: 7G-2A-9PTS; Evan Rodrigues: 2G-6A-8PTS; Matthew Tkachuk: 1G-6A-7PTS
- Sergei Bobrovsky: 3-3-0, 2.88 GAA, .906 save percentage
- If you experience flashbacks or night terrors at the thought of the Florida Panthers taking to the TD Garden ice, don’t worry — we’re all in this together.
- Tonight’s game, interestingly enough, comes exactly six months after that Game 7 debacle. Both teams return many of their key players, but there are some new faces in the mix as well.
- Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour remain out for the Panthers, with both yet to feature this season as they recover from injuries. Sam Bennett may be available to make his season debut for Florida tonight.
- The Panthers started their season with two losses in a row, but have been better of late: they’ve won four of their last five, including two in a row.
- Newcomer Evan Rodrigues is a surprising figure at second in team scoring for Florida. Rodrigues had a solid season for Colorado last year (39 points in 69 games), but I’m not sure many predicted him to be scoring at better than a point per game.
- Last season was last season was last season, but I’m curious to see if there are any holdover issues tonight. I’m specifically thinking about Trent Frederic and Ryan Lomberg, with the former accusing the latter of trying to choke him out during a scrum in the playoffs.
- Tonight is the famous “Game No. 9” for Matthew Poitras, as the Bruins will have to make an official decision on him prior to Thursday’s game against Toronto. There really should be no “deciding,” with Poitras having made the decision easy — but then again, this is the same front office that talked themselves into signing Mitchell Miller, so we shouldn’t make assumptions.
- Tonight is the second of four-straight Atlantic Division games for the B’s. In fact, including tonight, nine of the B’s next 11 games will be against divisional foes.
- Sending thoughts, prayers, and positive vibes to the loved ones of Adam Johnson.
See ya tonight!
