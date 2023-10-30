Bruins sign Danton Heinen to a one-year deal

HeinenWatch is officially over!

The Bruins announced this evening that the team has signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year NHL deal for slightly more than the league minimum.

The contract will carry a cap hit of $775,000.

Heinen signed a PTO with the Bruins shortly before training camp and has remained with the team, kind of in a state of limbo, since the preseason ended.

It seemed like both sides knew Heinen would get a deal, it was just a matter of finalizing it — and that apparently occurred today.

Heinen skated in a few preseason games for the Bruins and acquitted himself well. Now, he’ll join a number of forwards in the battle for a bottom-six spot.

Heinen’s versatility and ability to play in a few different lineup spots will be a bonus for him.

He recorded 26 goals in 141 games for the Penguins over the last two seasons, with 22 of them coming at even strength.

Given his center stretch spot at practice this morning, it appears the team knew the news was coming:

Danton Heinen leads the stretch and gets stick taps from his teammates. pic.twitter.com/4Ls7t2wu6M — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 30, 2023

Heinen reportedly skated on the fourth line in practice this morning.