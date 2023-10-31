Morning Skate: Ejected

Welcome to Tuesday, folks!

Even though today is Halloween, it is far less spooky than the morning after a home game against the Florida Panthers six months ago.

We have come a long way.

Charlie McAvoy probably won’t be getting any treats today, unless you consider a call from the Department of Player Safety a “treat.”

We also should have DECISION DAY for Matthew Poitras today, as the B’s need to decide whether or not he’ll play in his 10th game on Thursday or he’ll be heading back to juniors.

As I’ve said many times on this site, I can’t imagine they’ll send him back, but who knows?

They’re certainly taking their time with making a decision, so they’re either still truly toying with the pros and cons or just enjoy drama.

Speaking of drama, Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin got kicked out of his team’s eventual win over Pittsburgh for unsportsmanlike conduct, as he politely disagreed with the play below:

This was ruled to be goalie interference. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/RhLxpTDyeu — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2023

I watched it several times and still can’t really find interference, so I can see Cronin’s point.

It got me thinking about how rare coach ejections are in the NHL. I’m not an encyclopedia of NHL happenings, but I can’t remember the last time a coach got kicked out.

Obviously baseball leads the way in terms of coaches getting the boot. Coach ejections seem rare in basketball, though technical fouls are plentiful.

You don’t see it often in American football, but yellow cards (and some reds) happen in soccer.

Anyways, this has been Ejection Discourse. Thank you for participating.

What’s on tap for today?