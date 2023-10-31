Bruins confirm that Matt Poitras will remain with the team beyond nine games

After playing coy for a lot longer than they needed to, the Bruins confirmed this morning what most of us have suspected for about two weeks: Matt Poitras will not be returning to Guelph.

Speaking to the media prior to an optional skate this morning, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Poitras will remain with the Bruins for his tenth NHL game and beyond.

“He’s sticking around.” — Coach Montgomery on Matt Poitras pic.twitter.com/KZEQI4Jsxt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2023

The 19-year-old Poitras has 3G-2A-5PTS totals in nine games this season.

He has moved around the lineup, skating anywhere from 1C to 3C and any other combination you can think of.

Generally, he has looked comfortable at the NHL level — there really seemed to be no point to getting him more reps at the junior level.

Some have raised concerns of slumps, difficulty sticking with the grind of an NHL schedule, etc. You could say all of those things about any player though, so...yeah.

It’s worth noting, however, that the team can still send him to Guelph at some point this season if his game drops off or the team determines it isn’t working out.

By playing him in ten games and beyond, the B’s would just be unable to “slide” the first year of his entry-level contract, meaning that if they send him back after Game 10, it’ll still count as a year off his deal.

There’s a chance the team could do that, but they seem happy with his play and unless he really falls off, it’d be kind of silly.

Anyways, congrats to the kid on sticking around — well deserved.