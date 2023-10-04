Morning Skate: Possession

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It was another preseason L for the Bruins last night, dropping a 5-4 OT decision to the Washington Capitals.

It was a game where the Bruins were outshot by a very healthy margin and barely touched the puck in OT, but it was also a preseason game so we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions.

(Washington’s Connor McMichael had TEN shots on goal on his own.)

One conclusion that is becoming increasingly clear: Matt Poitras is causing some headaches for Jim Montgomery, Don Sweeney, and Co.

It seems like things kind of started out with a “oh cool, a nice training camp for the kid, he’ll be one to watch next year” attitude, but with another strong performance last night, Poitras may well be playing his way onto the Opening Night roster.

Obviously the “NHL or juniors” wrinkle is significant, but at this point, it would seem very shortsighted to not at least let Poitras get a few games at the NHL level to see what happens.

The B’s will wrap up the preseason in Manhattan on Thursday night. I’d imagine we get a few more roster moves today, but we’ll see how things shake out.

What’s on tap for today?