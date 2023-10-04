Preseason recap: Bruins battle it out with Capitals, but fall 5-4 in OT

The Boston Bruins dropped tonight’s preseason game against the Washington Capitals, 5-4, at the TD Garden.

There is some tightening up to do as veterans get back into the groove and the team figures out special teams.

Big decisions for Head Coach Jim Montgomery to make as training camp winds down. Tonight’s game didn’t make things any easier for him as Matt Poitras continued to make his case for a roster spot.

As the Bruins found themselves down by a score in the third period, the 19-year-old made a skillful play to even the game.

The whole game was a tight contest from the start with a goal apiece from each team in the first minute of play.

Although momentum and scoring chances was slanted towards the Capitals, the Bruins capitalized on speed and quick shots to stay in the game.

The Milan Lucic, John Beecher and Jakub Lauko line could be a preview of the Bruins’ fourth line as they complemented each other. The line showed speed and sustained offensive zone pressure to registered two goals tonight.

The Bruins wrap up preseason on Thursday, Oct. 5 when they face the New York Rangers on the road.

Here are the highlights from the game:

First period:

The Capitals opened the scoring 26 seconds into the first period.

John Carlson got the puck out front for Connor McMichael to pick it up and lift a backhander past Linus Ullmark’s glove. 1-0 Capitals.

The Bruins tied the game moments later at 53 seconds of the first period.

On a 3-on-2, David Pastrnak dished a pass to James van Riemsdyk crashing the slot for a quick snap shot past Darcy Kuemper. 1-1 game.

A van Riemsdyk rocket pic.twitter.com/Q7bLDZpRrY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 3, 2023

The Bruins took the lead at 2:42 of the first period.

Charlie McAvoy fed a short pass to Milan Lucic at the top of the right-wing circle where he found Mason Lohrei skating down the left side. Lohrei fired a wrist shot past Kuemper to make it 2-1 Bruins.

From Looch to Lohrei pic.twitter.com/yN6AJRBwfb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 3, 2023

The Capitals tied the game at 7:51 of the first period on the power play.

With tic-tac-toe passing, Nicklas Backstrom handed the puck off to Evgeny Kutznetsov along the goal line who quickly found Tom Wilson in the slot for a quick snap shot past Ullmark’s blocker. 2-2 game.

Tom on a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/JfVsqnV34J — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2023

The Capitals took the lead at 15:57 of the first period to make it 3-2.

Sick Mitts Sonny Milano pic.twitter.com/3nCjirefA6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2023

Second period:

The Bruins tied the game at 8:23 of the second period.

Milan Lucic threw a long wrist shot on net looking for John Beecher out front, but the shot deflected off a Caps’ stick and into the net. 3-3 game.

17 back on the scene pic.twitter.com/0z7fTxsbbs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2023

Third period:

The Capitals took the lead just 43 seconds into the third period.

Carlson threw a long shot from the blue line on net which travels past Ullmark. 4-3 Capitals.

third period's off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/7jWG7pYZ3I — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 4, 2023

The Bruins tied the game at 4:57 of the third period.

After some fancy stickwork along the boards, Matt Poitras drove to the net. 4-4 game.

Matty on the money pic.twitter.com/aezyd99kea — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2023

Overtime:

The Capitals won it in overtime at 4:04 in extra minutes.

Matthew Phillips beat Pastrnak in the offensive zone to rip a shot from the slot past Ullmark. Final score: 5-4 Capitals.