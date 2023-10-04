Who’s playing for the Bruins in the preseason finale against the New York Rangers?

One more preseason game to go, folks!

The Bruins will take on the New York Rangers in Manhattan on Thursday night, the final tune-up before the regular season begins on Wednesday.

The B’s made several more roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, releasing Jayson Megna, Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin, and Georgii Merkulov from training camp.

Names you do not see above include Matt Poitras, Mason Lohrei, and Johnny Beecher, each of whom remains in the mix for a roster spot at the NHL level.

All three of those guys will feature on Thursday night, giving them one more chance to show their stuff.

Jim Montgomery has elected to ice a pretty NHL-heavy lineup for the preseason finale, giving his regulars another chance to get up to game speed.

Here’s who you’ll see on Thursday night:

Forwards: Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Poitras, Oskar Steen, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelyck, Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Jeremy Swayman

One guy who stands out by being absent from that list: Danton Heinen, who has had a decent camp but put up a blank against Washington.

It may be a bit too much reading between the lines, but it probably doesn’t bode well for this status if he’s not playing in the last game.

(Or the Bruins have already decided to sign him and figured they’d let someone else get another crack...so I guess it could go either way.)

The Rangers played on Wednesday night, a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils that featured several of their regulars.

Playing in that game were Artemi Panarin. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Blake Wheeler, Adam Fox, and Jacob Trouba, among others.

Of course, that’s not a guarantee that none of those guys will play on Thursday night, but it’d seem a bit risky to play back-to-back nights days before the season starts.

Anyways, no preview for Thursday’s game as we enjoy a last few days of peace — use this post for your pre-game discussion, then we’ll have you covered with a Public Skate.