Morning Skate: Interlude

Happy Friday, folks!

After a 3-1 win in Manhattan last night, the Bruins’ preseason is officially in the books.

Now, all that’s left to do is...wait.

We wait until the season starts on October 11, of course, but we’re also waiting for the final round of cuts that will determine the Opening Night roster.

After last night’s game, you have to think Matthew Poitras is a lock to break camp with the NHL club. He has done everything asked of him in camp, exceeding expectations at pretty much every turn.

At this point, keeping him for the minimum nine-game trial is a no-brainer.

To me, even keeping him beyond nine games is a relatively low-risk move: if he does OK at first then fizzles out, worst case is the team decides it made a mistake in keeping him and sends him back to juniors anyways.

Yes, it’d burn a year off of his ELC. While that’d be poor asset management, it’s not like it’d be an unmitigated disaster.

Might as well see what you have in the kid, right?

Mason Lohrei is in a similar position:

Montgomery to Pang on Lohrei: “He’s gonna be a big part of our future. Only question is if that’s Oct. 11 or sometime later this year.”



So, there’s their timeline. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 5, 2023

My completely uneducated guess would be that they start Lohrei in Providence, where he can play 20+ minutes a night.

I guess we’ll see!

What’s on tap for today?