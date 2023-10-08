Bruins make another round of cuts as Opening Night roster takes shape

With Opening Night just a few days away, the Bruins made another series of cuts this weekend.

On Saturday, Jesper Boqvist, Jakub Zboril, and Oskar Steen were placed on waivers. All three cleared and were assigned to Providence on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, AJ Greer and Patrick Brown were placed on waivers as well; they’ll be assigned to Providence tomorrow if they clear waivers.

It’s a tough break for Greer, who had a decent camp but was up against some stiff competition for a fourth-line spot.

The same can be said for Brown, while I didn’t think Boqvist stood out much in the preseason.

Both Boqvist and Brown were signed by the B’s over the summer, with Brown signing a two-year deal and Boqvist signing a one-year deal.

Notably still in the mix are John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, and Matthew Poitras. Beecher and Poitras appear to be locks to be on the Opening Night roster.

Lohrei’s status remains a little less clear, as there are currently eight defensemen on the roster and no spare forwards.

It’s entirely possible that they decide to carry eight defensemen and will pull a forward up from Providence as needed, but I guess we’ll see!