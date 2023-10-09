Report: Bruins lose Greer to waiver claim

The Bruins had (and still have) several tough decisions to make towards the end of training camp, particularly when it came to choosing their bottom-six forwards.

One of the last cuts was AJ Greer, who had a spirited camp but found himself on the outside looking in when the preseason ended.

The Bruins planned to assign Greer to Providence, where he likely would have been among the first call-ups in the event that the bottom-six needed a shake-up.

Instead, he’s headed out west: per Elliotte Friedman, the Calgary Flames claimed Greer off of waivers today.

While not a devastating blow, losing Greer takes away a bit of flexibility for Jim Montgomery & Co. Fortunately, they’re still well stocked with bottom-six players at both the NHL and AHL levels.

Greer makes sense for a team looking for a low-cost, energy-type forward on a short-term deal, which is apparently something Calgary needed.

In his one season with the B’s, Greer recorded five goals and seven assists in 61 games.

Patrick Brown, placed on waivers along with Greer, cleared without a claim.