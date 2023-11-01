Morning Skate: Out

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It was a busy Tuesday for the Bruins yesterday, with the team announcing that Matt Poitras would be sticking around and Charlie McAvoy getting suspended for his headshot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

They were two decisions that were pretty much completely non-controversial — a global reaction of “yup, sounds about right” to both.

With McAvoy suspended and Matt Grzelcyk expected to miss a couple of weeks, the Bruins will obviously be recalling a defenseman or two.

The only question is who will be getting the call, and it seems like the list of candidates has been narrowed down:

Bruins, with injury issues & a likely suspension on D, haven't announced any moves, but Providence Bruins expected to be without Ian Mitchell, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon when they play at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wed., so draw your own conclusions — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) October 31, 2023

The P-Bruins, in anticipation of needing help on the blue line, recalled defenseman Ryan Mast from ECHL Maine on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Mast signed with the B’s organization over the summer, having aged out of juniors, so the AHL appearance will be a big opportunity for him.

What’s on tap for today? Any preferences as to who you’d like to see fill the spots vacated by McAvoy and Grzelcyk?