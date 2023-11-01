Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 1

There was some stabilization but things are not looking rosy for our teams this season.

Boston College (5-4-1,5-0-1-1 HEA) USAT Poll: 14 (+1) HEA: 1st (3 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 3-0 v Merrimack (10/27), W 3-2 OT @ Merrimack (10/28)

Coming Week: v Maine (11/3, 11/4)

Five of six points against Merrimack isn’t exactly something to write home about, though this season in Hockey East it is a solid result. Overall the league is way down and the Eagles are proving themselves to be consistent enough to make a serious run at the hardware. They will host Maine this weekend.

Boston University (2-2-1, 1-2-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: NR HEA: 10th (9 Points behind)

Last week: PPD @ Maine (10/27), W 4-3 @ Maine (10/28)

Coming Week:@ Merrimack (11/3), v Merrimack (11/4)

After the first contest was postponed due to the tragic situation in Maine the Terriers rebounded and earned their first points of the season. They now take on a Merrimack squad that has been a thorn in the Boston schools sides.

Harvard University (0-5-0, 0-5-0-1 ECAC, 0-1-0 Ivy) USAT Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 12th (8 Points Behind) Ivy: 6th (2 Games Behind)

Last week: L 1-2 @ Yale (10/27), L 1-2 @ Brown (10/28)

Coming Week: @ Princeton (11/3), @ Quinnipiac (11/4)

Harvard is not looking to hot this seasons after an Ivy League sweep on the road including losing to Brown. The Crimson remain on the road starting in New Jersey in a must win if they want any hope at remaining relevant in the Ivy.

Northeastern University (7-4-0, 3-2-0-1 HEA) USAT Poll: 13th (-) HEA: 3rd (4 Points Behind)

Last week: L 0-1 OT v Holy Cross (10/27), W 4-2 @ Holy Cross (10/28)

Coming Week: v Connecticut (11/3), @ Connecticut (11/4)

Close counts in a number of things goal scoring in ice hockey is not one of them and the Huskies dropped yet another game to an inferior opponent being unable to score a goal. The next day on the road they opened up a bit but this weekend will be a much tougher test where the offense needs to show up.

Boston PWHL (INSERT NAME HERE) (0-0-0) Standings: 1st (-)

Last Week: NA

Next Week: NA

Signings are just starting to be announced in a haphazard fashion by the league but the Boston (Wicked?) have signed their top picks. Alina Muller and Sophie Jaques are officially members of the team for the next three seasons.

Record This Week: 4-3-0