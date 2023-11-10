Recap: Coyle’s hat trick propels Bruins to 5-2 win over Islanders

The Boston Bruins topped the New York Islanders as Charlie Coyle’s hat trick and a strong power-play night led the team to a 5-2 win at the TD Garden.

There are a lot of highlights so here we go!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 14:05 of the first period.

Charlie Coyle got the puck loose along the boards to find James van Riemsdyk at the end boards. He then found Frederic in the slot where he put a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin. 1-0 Bruins.

13 ➡️ 21 ➡️ 11 pic.twitter.com/oHVNufdV3S — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2023

The Islanders tied the game at 17:23 of the first period on the power play.

Brock Nelson bats down Noah Dobson’s shot from the point to beat Linus Ullmark. 1-1 tie game.

Nelson puts it home! Tied up at 1. pic.twitter.com/D86qz2wzUr — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 10, 2023

Second period:

The Bruins took the lead at 6:06 of the second period on the power play.

Tic-tac-toe passing led by Pastrnak to Pavel Zacha eventually found Coyle in the slot for a quick shot past Sorokin. 2-1 Bruins.

A milestone marker for CC. pic.twitter.com/dFOTTRQUpi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2023

Third period:

The Islanders evened the game again at 2:50 of the second period with a shorthanded goal.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom found themselves on a 2-on-1 heading into the offensive zone. Pageau dished a pass over to Holmstrom where he lifted a shot over Ullmark’s glove. 2-2 game.

Short-handed goal for New York!



Scored by Simon Holmstrom with 17:10 remaining in the 3rd period.



Assisted by Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Alexander Romanov.



Boston: 2

New York: 2#NYIvsBOS #NHLBruins #Isles pic.twitter.com/g1EhKfpz29 — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 10, 2023

The Bruins regained the lead at 3:33 of the third period with another power-play goal.

Shattenkirk passed to Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle where he circled the top of it before letting a wrist shot off past Sorokin. 3-2 Bruins.

Got it right back pic.twitter.com/ICqeonVDrm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2023

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 9:26 of the third period on Coyle’s second goal of the night.

James van Riemsdyk saw Coyle driving to the net. He sent him a pass as he skated towards the back door where Coyle put a quick wrist shot low past Sorokin. 4-2 Bruins.

The Weymouth Way pic.twitter.com/feLMJ3QU3I — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2023

Coyle solidified the Bruins win with an empty-net goal at 18:39 of the third period which earned him his first career hat trick. Final score: 5-2 Bruins.

Have a night 1️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fW3q7KNfjq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2023

Game notes: