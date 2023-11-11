Preview: Bruins, Canadiens face off on a Saturday night

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Eyes on the Prize
Know your enemy
- 6-5-2, 14PTS, 6th in the Atlantic Division
- Cole Caufield: 5G-8A-13PTS; Sean Monahan: 6G-6A-12PTS; Nick Suzuki: 5G-7A-12PTS
- Sam Montembeault: 2-2-1, 3.06 GAA, .902 save percentage
Game notes
- Bruins vs. Canadiens on a Saturday night in Montreal! While it might be a bit more fun if there was even the tiniest bit of juice left in this storied rivalry, it’s still a pretty cool setting for what should be an entertaining game.
- It’s early, but still worth noting Montreal’s current position in the Atlantic: they’re ahead of “this is the year the make the leap!” Buffalo and “they’re going to be much better” Ottawa. They have the same number of points as the Leafs and are just two points behind the second- and third-place Red Wings and Lightning. While the Habs likely won’t be in the picture at season’s end, they’re not off to a bad start.
- However, it’s also worth noting that their position in the standings is buoyed by a hot start (five wins in their first eight games).
- Cole Caufield has been immense for Montreal to start the season, averaging a point per game. He has three game-winners in OT as well, including in the Habs’ 3-2 win over Detroit last time out.
- That win on Thursday snapped a four-game losing streak for Montreal, who had dropped consecutive games to Vegas, Arizona, St. Louis, and Tampa.
- While Caufield has been great for Montreal, some other “big” names have disappointed. Juraj Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, has just two points. Josh Anderson, a guy who many Bruins fans pined for several years ago, has just one assist in 13 games. Now that I put that in writing, he’ll score tonight.
- When it comes to head-to-head stuff, Montreal actually has a slightly better power play than the Bruins, but are a distance behind in most other categories (GA/G, GF/G, etc.).
- Per Fluto Shinzawa, there’s a chance that Jakub Lauko plays tonight.
- With Charlie McAvoy’s suspension over, Parker Wotherspoon was assigned to Providence on Friday.
- With Linus Ullmark starting on Thursday, Jeremy Swayman is the likely starter tonight. Swayman is 6-0-0 in six career appearances against Montreal, allowing 15 goals in those games. He also has two penalty minutes, as he gets amped up for rivalry games.
See ya tonight!
