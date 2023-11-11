Postgame Skate: Bruins stumble in the third, lose to Montreal in OT

Sorry, folks — I’ve had some things come up so won’t be able to do a full recap tonight.

Instead, here’s a Postgame Skate so you can have a separate thread to discuss the Bruins’ loss to Montreal.

The B’s dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Habs on Saturday night, with Kaiden Guhle collecting a loose puck and ending the game 2:13 into OT.

The Bruins actually led for the vast majority of the game, but only by a single goal. They took a 1-0 lead into the third period, when Montreal scored twice in the first 51 seconds of the third to take the lead.

Brad Marchand equalized with 7 minutes left in the third, but the B’s ultimately fell in overtime.

The loss was just the Bruins’ third of the season and second in overtime.

It was also the first time Jeremy Swayman has lost to the Canadiens (as I predicted in the preview...sorry).

Anyways...discuss.