Morning Skate: Atlantic

Welcome to a new week, folks!

Hopefully you had a decent weekend and are ready to get back at it. Let’s have fun out there.

The Bruins didn’t have the best of weekends, dropping a 3-2 OT decision in Montreal on Saturday night.

The B’s will practice this morning ahead of traveling to Buffalo later today ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting with the Sabres.

Last night’s game in Montreal kicked off a stretch of six-consecutive Atlantic Division games for the Bruins, who will play (in order) Buffalo, Montreal, Tampa, Florida, and Detroit over the next two weeks.

Because of that, I chose the photo which accompanies this post, featuring the Atlantic Ocean in France. The power of Getty Images at the tip of your fingers, folks.

Dan S. will cover this in his Affiliate Report, but the P-Bruins had themselves a weekend, going three-for-three over the weekend.

Sunday’s win featured an OT winner by Jesper Boqvist, while Saturday’s was a 34-save shutout from Michael DiPietro and Friday’s featured a four-point effort from Dan Renouf.

Something for everyone!

What’s on tap for today?