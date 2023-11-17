Morning Skate: Friday

Happy Friday, folks! The end of the work week is just about here. Drink it in.

The Bruins remain out of action until tomorrow, when the Habs come to town. Until then, we can continue just kind of look at each other and kill time.

The Red Wings and Senators played an exciting game in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday, while the Wings will play the Maple Leafs over there Friday afternoon.

That game featured a buzzer-beater baseball goal from Tim Stutzle, a true walk-off:

This angle of Stützle’s overtime winner pic.twitter.com/HD1kccF6Y2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2023

As for the Bruins, there’s not much doing at the moment. Kind of just...humming along until the next game arrives.

Jim Montgomery did note that he expects Matt Grzelcyk to be ready to return from his injury shortly, likely next weekend.

That would necessitate a roster move, the most likely one being returning Mason Lohrei to Providence, but we’ll see!

We also got a PR email from GoFundMe noting that Grzelcyk recently visited a survivor of the Lewiston, Maine shooting in the hospital in Boston:

“We are pleased to share Gavin has been discharged from Mass General for Children. We thank the talented teams at Mass General for Children and Central Maine Medical Center for their help saving Gavin and seeing all of us through our darkest moments,” reads the update. “Also, we want to send a special thank you to the Boston Bruins and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk for visiting Gavin at the end of his hospitalization – it brought a much needed smile to all our faces - especially Gavin’s!”

Nice guy, that Grzelcyk. Hopefully Gavin is well on his way to a full recovery.

What’s on tap for today?