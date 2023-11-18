Preview: Bruins set for another Saturday night showdown against Canadiens

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Habs Eyes on the Prize
Know your enemy
- 7-8-2, 16PTS, 6th in the Atlantic Division
- Nick Suzuki: 6G-9A-15PTS; Cole Caufield: 5G-10A-15PTS; Mike Matheson: 4G-10A-14PTS
- Sam Montembeault: 3-3-1, 2.78 GAA, .908 save percentage
Game notes
- It’s another Saturday night match-up for the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens who faced off one week ago! An Original Six contest is always fun to watch and it’s a Centennial Night at the Garden with the Big Bad Bruins in town!
- The Canadiens edged out the B’s last time they met in overtime, 3-2. The Bruins held a 1-0 lead over the Habs until the third period when they’d fall behind 2-1 until Brad Marchand tied things up. But Kaiden Guhle ultimately got the extra point for the Canadiens and handed the Bruins an OT loss.
- As the Bruins are still rotating goaltenders every game, we’ll likely see Jeremy Swayman again against the Habs.
- The Canadiens are on a three-game losing streak since last seeing the Bruins. losing two one-goal games. They last played on Thursday, when they fell 6-5 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
- The Bruins bounced back from their loss to Montreal, beating the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, on Tuesday. In the win, David Pastrnak had a three-point night while Oskar Steen registered his first goal — and point — of the season.
- Pastrnak’s three-point night last game with a goal and two assists extended his point streak to five games with three goals and seven assists — 10 points total. For Montreal, Matheson has seven points in his last five games with two goals and five assists in that time.
- The Bruins penalty kill still sits on top of the NHL at 91.2%. The Canadiens and Bruins’ power plays are a little more evenly matched. The Bruins are at 22.0% while the Canadiens are 20.6%.
- The B’s haven’t had a problem scoring through the season’s start. They’ve netted at least three goals a game in 13 of 15 games. Five of thoe games they scored four or more goals. They’ve, overall, outscored their opponents 50 to 30.
- See ya tonight!
