Report: Milan Lucic arrested after domestic incident, away from team indefinitely

On Saturday, various Boston media outlets reported that Bruins forward Milan Lucic had been arrested earlier Saturday.

The reason for the arrest, according to WCVB, was “a domestic incident.”

The Bruins released a statement Saturday morning confirming that they were aware of the situation:

“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bruins captain Brad Marchand was asked about the situation after the team’s morning skate before tonight’s game against Montreal:

Brad Marchand on Milan Lucic:



“The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family. We are family in here, we’re all very very close, so we’re obviously concerned and upset for them and what they’re going through.” pic.twitter.com/D5YsT9Envq — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) November 18, 2023

Lucic had been out for nearly a month with a lower body injury, with Jim Montgomery noting recently that his recover was taking longer than initially anticipated.

(Editor’s note: Please be respectful and limit hearsay in the comments — there’s a lot of unconfirmed rumors spreading around on Twitter.)