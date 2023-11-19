Recap: Bruins top Canadiens, 5-2, on strong offensive game

Trent Frederic’s two goal night and two goals from the power play led the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the TD Garden.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves in the win as the Bruins double up on shots over the Canadiens, 44 to 22.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:11 of the first period on the power play.

On a 5-on-3, after receiving a pass from Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand sent a quick pass back to McAvoy for a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle which traveled top-shelf, over Jake Allen’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

73 gets it started. pic.twitter.com/twuR5no4EH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2023

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 19:20 of the first period.

Brandon Carlo threw a shot on net from the point which Trent Frederic got a piece of and tipped past Allen. 2-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 5:16 of the second period.

Hampus Lindholm dished Pavel Zacha the puck up high in the offensive zone where he put a one-timer past Allen’s stick. 3-0 Bruins.

The Canadiens got one back at 13:04 of the second period.

Nick Suzuki found Juraj Slafkovsky low inside the left-wing circle where he snuck a quick wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman and the near post. 3-1 game.

Dernière le filet ➡️ devant le filet ➡️ et le but!



Behind the net ➡️ in front of the net ➡️ in the net!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DDM6nyeJdu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2023

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 15:30 of the second period with Frederic’s second goal of the night.

Fresh out of the penalty box, Charlie Coyle forwarded a pass to Frederic who carried the puck into the offensive zone and let a wrist shot off from the inside the left face-off circle and past Allen. 4-1 Bruins.

Freddy fresh outta the box. pic.twitter.com/xRasNy4GhY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2023

Third period:

The Bruins took a four-goal lead at 5:39 of the third period on the power play.

At the doorstep, Marchand quickly got the puck to James van Riemsdyk at the top of the paint where he lifted a backhander past Allen stick side. 5-1 Bruins.

JVR getting it done from the doorstep. pic.twitter.com/POsFbhugDE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2023

The Canadiens scored at 15:29 of the third period.

Johnathan Kovacevic picked up his second effort out front and got one past Swayman to make it a 5-2 game.

Kovy n'abandonne pas



No quit in Kovy#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/B0giJ5jaXl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2023

Final score: 5-2 Bruins.

