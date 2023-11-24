Preview: Bruins back home to face Red Wings in post-Thanksgiving matinee

Just the facts
When: Today, 1 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 9-6-3, 21PTS, 5th in the Atlantic Division
- Alex DeBrincat: 11G-7A-18PTS; Dylan Larkin: 6G-12A-18PTS
- Ville Husso: 6-3-1, 3.61 GAA, .885 save percentage; James Reimer: 2-2-2, 2.30 GAA, .917 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins return home from a two-game road trip to face the Detroit Red Wings at the TD Garden this afternoon!
- The B’s went 1-0-1 on the Florida trip. The Tampa Bay game saw the team blow two different third period leads while they bounced back against the Panthers with a huge performance from Linus Ullmark and secondary scoring. John Beecher had a big road trip, potting two goals.
- The Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Nov. 22, after dropping their previous two games.
- This is already the third meeting between the two this season, with the series currently split. The Bruins are 1-1-0 against them. The Bruins beat Detroit, 4-1, on Oct 28 and lost to them on Nov. 4 in a 5-4 game. In the last game between the two, the Red Wings came back from a one-goal deficit to score three goals in the third period and ultimately win the game — despite David Pastrnak scoring a late goal.
- Pastrnak has registered five points against Detroit this season on three goals and two assists. For the Red Wings, Daniel Sprong (two assists) and David Perron (one goal, one assist) have each registered two points against the Bruins.
- Again with the goalie rotation, we will likely see Jeremy Swayman in net. Swayman picked up the win against Detroit in the first game against them this season, allowing only one goal and making 23 saves in that win.
- In the season series, each team has scored twice in eight power plays on each other. The Bruins, who’s power play continues to improve, edge out the Red Wings overall on the man advantage, 21.7% to 20.3%.
- See ya this afternoon!
