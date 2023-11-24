Recap: Bruins lack momentum, drop to Red Wings, 5-2

The Boston Bruins fell to the Red Wings, 5-2, at the TD Garden this afternoon as poor execution and a sluggish start dug the team in a hole which they could never find a lead or tying goal from.

The B’s played from behind for all 60 minutes and found themselves more on the defensive than able to generative scoring chances to get ahead.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Red Wings opened the scoring at 5:13 of the first period on the power play.

J.T. Compher got his stick on Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot from the point to tip one past Jeremy Swayman. 1-0 Red Wings.

JT gets his 4th to get the #RedWings on the board! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/B51xnZL1m9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 24, 2023

The Red Wings took a two-goal lead at 15:01 of the first period.

Alex DeBrincat stole the puck away from Matt Poitras at the blue line and to come in alone on Swayman. 2-0 Red Wings.

The Cat with a beauty! pic.twitter.com/6iW0kCfV9A — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 24, 2023

Second period:

The Bruins cut into their deficit at 3:00 of the second period with their own power-play goal.

David Pastrnak threw a shot on net which Jake DeBrusk, in the paint, found the loose puck and kept at it to put a second effort past Ville Husso’s stick. 2-1 game.

The Red Wings took back their two-goal lead at 13:24 of the second period.

Daniel Sprong found Robby Fabbri low inside the right-wing circle for a quick wrist shot past Swayman’s glove. 3-1 Red Wings.

Third period:

The Bruins bounced back at 4:12 of the third period.

Danton Heinen found Brandon Carlo’s rebound out front where he put a snap shot top-shelf just under the crossbar. 3-2 game.

Danton Heinen cleans up the rebound in tight to bring Boston within 1!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IYk7gZnJ2z — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 24, 2023

The Red Wings regained their two-goal lead with another power play goal at 5:08 of the third period.

Just six seconds into their man-advantage, Compher fed a wide-open Dylan Larkin out front the puck where he put a wrist shot past Swayman. 4-2 Red Wings.

The Red Wings capped off their win over the Bruins at 18:15 of the third period with an empty-net goal from Perron. Final score: 5-2 Red Wings.

Game notes