Recap: Bruins blow away Leafs, 3-2 (SO), extend point streak

First Period

Despite some pressure from the Leafs, it was the Bruins who got on the board first! Late in the period, Pavel Zacha got the doorstep tip on a centering feed from Brandon Carlo along the wall. Congrats also have to be in order for Mason Lohrei’s first NHL point on the secondary assist! BOS 1-0 TOR

Pavel Zacha opens the scoring for Boston with just over a minute to play in the first period pic.twitter.com/DbVJ8qGXpY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2023

Second Period

Second verse, same as the first! Less than two minutes in, Jake DeBrusk cleans up the rebound from a Brad Marchand mini-break after springing him with the softest of passes. BOS 2-0 TOR

STARTED THE SECOND WITH SOME SEVEN FOUR. pic.twitter.com/6oRgcanwpo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2023

The Leafs wouldn’t be quiet for too long. Mitch Marner pulls the puck back on his hip around Brandon Carlo and snipes one far-side past Jeremy Swayman. BOS 2-1 TOR

Mitch Marner gets one back for the Maple Leafs! pic.twitter.com/L4uaZBdaJy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2023

And quickly enough, it’d be tied. The Bruins take a lot of pressure in the zone and can’t clear, where Auston Matthews flings one past Swayman. BOS 2-2 TOR

Third Period

While there were no goals, there were an abundance of chances late, especially for the Bruins. Pastrnak drilled a pipe, and the Frederic-Poitras-Geekie line created havoc in the final five minutes of the game.

Overtime

A line of David Pastrnak, Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei? Really something, huh. Anyways, the Bruins would get a power play in OT, but no dice.

Shootout

Debrusk is absolutely money in the shootout. His patented move beat Ilya Samsonov. Swayman denies William Nylander. Coyle continues to impress in the shootout with another goal. Auston Matthews can’t get one past Sway, and the Bruins win! BOS 3-2 TOR (SO)

Jake DeBrusk is automatic with this move: pic.twitter.com/uJTrBzPujY — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 3, 2023

Takeaways

The Bruins are now 9-0-1. Anyone expect this after the roster turnover this season?

Mason Lohrei looked very comfortable in his NHL debut! To literally quote Monty: “I thought Lohrei was dynamite.” The eye test and the numbers say YES!

Jake DeBrusk felt really good getting off the schneid and potting his first goal of the year. He hasn’t played bad at all, and knew it was coming at some point.

Jeremy Swayman was an absolute monster in net tonight. Even with giving up two goals in quick succession, he battled the last 10 minutes of the second with the ice tilted right towards him, stoning John Tavares and William Nylander in tight.

Oh my goodness, Jeremy Swayman pic.twitter.com/tngMESyF5S — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 3, 2023

Jeremy Swayman with another complete robbery: pic.twitter.com/mwgFWRUdfP — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 3, 2023

To win with Parker Wotherspoon and Ian Mitchell as your bottom pairing...that’s impressive. It certainly puts a lot of strain on your other D-man, like Hampus Lindholm. Lindy played 30:00 exactly of ice time tonight. That’s obscene.

How about Charlie Coyle going 18-for-22 in the dot on face-offs tonight? Impressive.

Monty says the same group as tonight will travel to Detroit to face the Red Wings this weekend.

Enjoy the win!