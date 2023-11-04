Preview: Bruins look to keep the good times rolling in Detroit

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Winging It in Motown
Know your enemy
- 6-4-1, 13 points, 2nd in the Atlantic Division
- Dylan Larkin: 4G-11A-15PTS; Alex DeBrincat: 9G-4A-13PTS; Moritz Seider: 1G-9A-10PTS
- Ville Husso: 4-2-1, 3.28 GAA, .900 save percentage
Game notes
- The Bruins and the Red Wings play for the second time in a week, this time in the Motor City. The B’s beat the Wings 4-1 at TD Garden last Saturday.
- Since then, the Wings have been up and down: they beat the Islanders, 4-3 in OT, on Monday before losing to the Panthers, 2-0, on Thursday.
- The Wings have alternated goalies for most of the young season, and James Reimer played in the Florida game — this means the B’s are likely to see Ville Husso again.
- The Bruins plan to ice the same team as Thursday night against Toronto, aside from a likely change in goal. This means we will get to see Lohreimania on the road for the first time. GIDDY UP.
- The Wings have a strong offense, with the league’s 5th-ranked GF/G and 6th-ranked power play. The B’s won the “defense vs. offense” battle last week. We’ll see who wins tonight!
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...