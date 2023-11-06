 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Bruins travel to Dallas to face first-place Stars

A heavyweight bout.

By Dan.Ryan
NHL: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 8 PM

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Opposing perspective: Defending Big D

Know your enemy

  • 7-2-1, 15PTS, first in the Pacific Division
  • Roope Hintz: 5G-6A-11PTS; Joe Pavelski: 4G-6A-10PTS; Jamie Benn: 3G-6A-9PTS
  • Jake Oettinger: 5-1-1, 1.97 GAA, .938 save percentage

Game notes

  • Fresh off of their first regulation loss of the season, the Bruins head to Dallas for arguably their toughest test of the young campaign: a match-up with the Pacific-leading Stars.
  • Dallas has just one more loss than the B’s on the year, with three L’s (two regulation, one OTL) to the Bruins’ two. The Stars had won three-straight games prior to Saturday’s road loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
  • What’s gone right for the Stars so far? Vintage performances from veterans Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn, plus elite goaltending from Jake Oettinger.
  • Former Bruin Craig Smith has 1G-1A-2PTS totals in ten games for the Stars.
  • After giving up two power play goals in Detroit on Saturday night, the Bruins’ penalty kill slipped two second-best in the NHL. First place? That belongs to the Stars, who have killed 94.4% of their penalties on the season.
  • Both of these teams are stingy defensively as well, in large part due to stellar goaltending. The Bruins remain first in the league in GA/G (1.91), while Dallas is fifth in that same stat (2.5).
  • The Bruins remain shorthanded, and while they responded well to their other defeat (the blown game against Anaheim), this is a bit of a taller task. It will be interesting to see if Jim Montgomery toys with his pairings, lines, or lineup in general after a lackluster (or “sloppy” may be more appropriate) outing in Detroit.

See ya tonight!

