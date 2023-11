Welcome to game time, folks! Hopefully you had yourself a decent Monday.

The Bruins and Stars will face-off in a pretty interesting match-up, given each team’s place in the standings.

All-sports Dallas fans will be smarting at the Cowboys loss on Sunday, but us all-sports Boston people feel your pain because the Patriots are really bad.

At least Dallas has the baseball Rangers to soften the blow.

It’s Trevor Daley! It’s Marc Savard!

Discuss.