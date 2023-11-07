Morning Skate: Starring

Happy Tuesday, folks!

I apologize for the lack of a formal recap last night...just one of those games that got away from us.

The Bruins beat the Stars in Dallas last night, winning by a score of 3-2. As they have a few times this season, the B’s jumped out to an early lead then held on late.

The game was notable for two young Bruins, as both John Beecher and Mason Lohrei scored their first NHL goals.

Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves in another win as well.

The B’s will be off Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday.

That Islanders game will be the last one of Charlie McAvoy’s suspension, so the Bruins will at least be getting a piece back.

Overall, however, beating the Leafs and the Stars on the road with a depleted lineup is certainly reason for optimism.

(Along with the whole 10-1-1 start and stuff, of course.)

What’s on tap for today?