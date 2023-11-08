Morning Skate: Rest

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins were given the day off yesterday, fresh off of a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

With no practice or media availability, we didn’t learn anything about the status of some of the injured players (Milan Lucic, Derek Forbort, Jakub Lauko, etc.) nor did we learn about Charlie McAvoy’s Mystery Appeal.

As of Tuesday night, all we had heard was that McAvoy planned to appeal, but didn’t have any info about a date, a result, whatever.

I think we all assumed the result would be “no” but...DON’T LEAVE US HANGING, GARY.

Still, tomorrow’s game agains the New York Islanders marks four games, so it might be much ado about nothing. It really isn’t even much ado. Maybe more like “a little ado.”

The B’s also announced on Tuesday evening that the team has a full slate of community events planned for today:

John Beecher and Matt Poitras will assist with Franciscan Children’s Adaptive Skating Program at Warrior.

Brandon Carlo, Trent Frederic, Matt Grzelcyk, McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman will visit the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in advance of Veterans Day.

Danton Heinen will help serve dinner to homeless veterans at the New England Center for Homeless Veterans.

Nice to see the B’s giving back.

What’s on tap for today?