Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 8

New lows for our former top team but we have one other team starting to show up in rankings.

Boston College (6-5-1,6-1-1-1 HEA) USAT Poll: 15 (-1) HEA: 1st (4 Points Ahead)

Last week: L 3-4 v Maine (11/3), W 4-2 v Maine (11/4)

Coming Week: @ Vermont (11/10, 11/11)

The Eagles are the only team currently ranked which used to be normal but hasn’t been for a long time. A split at home against Maine isn’t exactly great but with the state of the league this year it was enough to gain ground on almost everyone. They did move down in the poll to Princeton despite Princeton’s tie to woeful Harvard though. They will have a real test in what could be a trophy preview as they travel to Vermont for a pair.

Boston University (4-2-1, 3-2-0-2 HEA) USAT Poll: NR HEA: 7th (10 Points behind)

Last week: W 2-1 OT @ Merrimack (11/3), W 4-3 OT v Merrimack (11/4)

Coming Week: v New Hampshire (11/10), @ New Hampshire (11/11)

Once again a pair of OT wins over Merrimack would normally be tragic for BU but this season it was enough to get them out of the cellar. They will get a pair against a UNH team that has shown signs of life to see if they can make a run this season.

Harvard University (0-6-1, 0-6-1-1 ECAC, 0-1-0 Ivy) USAT Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 12th (9.5 Points Behind) Ivy: 6th (2 Games Behind)

Last week: T 1-1 OT @ Princeton (11/3), L 1-7 @ Quinnipiac (11/4)

Coming Week: v Cornell (11/10), v Colgate (11/11)

A shocking tie against a ranked Princeton team on the road was great for the Crimson but on their way home they stopped in Hamden and were taken to the woodshed by the Sleeping Giant as the Bobcats dismantled them 7-1. This week they have a home pair against two top teams in the conference. While they likely are eliminated from Ivy contention and are doubtful to play a meaningful role in ECAC play they could be spoilers.

Northeastern University (7-6-0, 3-4-0-1 HEA) USAT Poll: ARV (17th) (-4) HEA: 5th (7 Points Behind)

Last week: L 0-3 v Connecticut (11/3), L 0-1 @ Connecticut (11/4)

Coming Week:

You can’t win if you don’t score and the Huskies continue to not score. In an epic letdown against the Other Huskies losing to them for the first time in 8 years, first time at home in 12 years and first time being swept on the weekend by them in 14 years, the Huskies could not finish any opportunities and have left the rankings for the first time in many years even with the expanded poll to 15 teams. This weekend is Homecoming on Huntington Ave. as NU plays fellow struggling team Providence for a pair which are absolute must wins for both teams.

Boston PWHL (INSERT NAME HERE) (0-0-0) Standings: 1st (-)

Last Week: NA

Next Week: NA

Training camp should be starting soon though details are still vague and fuzzy. In a positive note former Blade/ Pride member Kaleigh Fratkin, also of BU, signed this week to give a great depth D option for the still as of yet un named team.

Record This Week: 3-4-1