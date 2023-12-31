Preview: Bruins roll into Detroit to end 2023 (the calendar year)

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 5:00 PM
Where: Little Caesars Area — Detroit, Mich.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing SB Nation site: Winiging It In Motown
Know your enemy
- 17-15-4, 38PTS, 5th in the Atlantic Division
- Alex DeBrincat: 17G-20A-37PTS; Dylan Larkin: 13G-17A-30PTS; Lucas Raymond: 11G-16A-27PTS
- James Reimer: 3-6-2, 3.41 GAA, .889 save percentage; Alex Lyon: 5-3-1, 2.39 GAA, .925 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins have some momentum and look to extend their winning streak after they took down the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, last night in Boston!
- The Bruins last saw the Red Wings on Black Friday, where the Wings handed the B’s just their second regulation loss of the season at that time.
- Tonight, they’ll face a Detroit Red Wings squad who are looking to end their calendar year on a high note as they try and find their form after losing true starter Ville Husso to injury.
- The Wings are 2-3-0 in their last five games before Sunday’s bout.
- Patrick Kane is doing Patrick Kane things again? In 12 games for Detroit, he’s put up 6-7-13 tallies. They’re going to need to outscore opponents, and a healthy Kane looks to be doing that.
- Last night was a fun one in Boston, eh? David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each put up two goals, while Jake DeBrusk finally got off the schneid.
- Despite what looked to be an injury scare last night, Charlie McAvoy is OK. After colliding with Linus Ullmark late in the third period on a power play, Jim Montgomery said Chuckie Mac was walking around the locker room just fine, happy for the win, and thinking it was just a stinger. Let’s hope he’s ok for tonight and doesn’t have any lingering soreness.
- As always, with a back-to-back and our goalie rotation, we will most likely see Jeremy Swayman tonight.
- Happy New Year to all!
