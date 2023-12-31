Recap: Bruins knock off Red Wings, 5-3, to end 2023

The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings meet in a New Year’s Eve Original Six Clash. How would each team go into 2024? Would they be popping champagne and riding a good high? Or would they have a quiet ride back home? Let’s find out...

First Period

After a feel-it-out first, David Pastrnak springs Trent Frederic, who rips a backhander past Alex Lyon to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission!

Second Period

Two for Freddie! He makes a self pass in the neutral zone, skates into the o-zone and just whips one into the net, making it 2-0 Bruins!

The Red Wings would make this a game, Jake Walman is allowed to skate into a puck and rifles one past Jeremy Swayman from the top of the circle, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Now, we have controversy. Ben Chiarot scores to tie the game, 2-2, but Michael Rasmussen seems to impede on Swayman’s ability to make a glove save. The zebras do what the zebras do, and fuck this one up. Even a Red Wings writer was confused with the call.

Third Period

The third period was the Bruins! Charlie McAvoy pinches down, make a silky drop pass in the slot to a WIIIIIDE open Charlie Coyle, who one-times the puck past Lyon. 3-2 Bruins!

Jake DeBrusk would work through a hip check trip, fire off the puck and hit the empty net, it’s now 4-2 B’s!

A late JDB penalty and a quick goal by JT Compher makes this a little stressy. 4-3 with less than 90 seconds to go.

Thankfully, Pavel Zacha chips one from the d-zone, and the puck takes a long slide right into the back of the net. 5-3 Bruins is the final!

Game Notes