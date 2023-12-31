Recap: Bruins knock off Red Wings, 5-3, to end 2023

The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings meet in a New Year’s Eve Original Six Clash. How would each team go into 2024? Would they be popping champagne and riding a good high? Or would they have a quiet ride back home? Let’s find out...
First Period
After a feel-it-out first, David Pastrnak springs Trent Frederic, who rips a backhander past Alex Lyon to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission!
Second Period
Two for Freddie! He makes a self pass in the neutral zone, skates into the o-zone and just whips one into the net, making it 2-0 Bruins!
The Red Wings would make this a game, Jake Walman is allowed to skate into a puck and rifles one past Jeremy Swayman from the top of the circle, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Now, we have controversy. Ben Chiarot scores to tie the game, 2-2, but Michael Rasmussen seems to impede on Swayman’s ability to make a glove save. The zebras do what the zebras do, and fuck this one up. Even a Red Wings writer was confused with the call.
Third Period
The third period was the Bruins! Charlie McAvoy pinches down, make a silky drop pass in the slot to a WIIIIIDE open Charlie Coyle, who one-times the puck past Lyon. 3-2 Bruins!
Jake DeBrusk would work through a hip check trip, fire off the puck and hit the empty net, it’s now 4-2 B’s!
A late JDB penalty and a quick goal by JT Compher makes this a little stressy. 4-3 with less than 90 seconds to go.
Thankfully, Pavel Zacha chips one from the d-zone, and the puck takes a long slide right into the back of the net. 5-3 Bruins is the final!
Game Notes
- Trent Frederic has to be the no. 1 star of the game. Two goals, an assist and a +4!
- Jeremy Swayman looked sharp tonight! One very controversial goal, and one he couldn’t have done anything about, IMO (the Compher PP goal late).
- The Bruins are now 22-7-6, first in the Atlantic Division, and hit the 50 point threshold to end the 2023 calendar year. Pretty good considering expectations before this season!
- After losing four in a row, the Bruins are back on a three game winning streak. That’s massive positivity after a rough stretch in December.
- How do the B’s start off 2024? They’re back Tuesday, January 2nd at 7pm in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets and their pesky cannon. We’ll be here!
- Happy New Year to everyone!
