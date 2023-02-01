Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February 1

While there were some good performances on the ice and hardware claimed this week might be overshadowed by the off the ice developments. The Beanpot is coming next week and we will go into a lot more detail to preview it as we get closer to the action.

Boston Pride (12-2-1) Standings: (4 Points Ahead)

Last Week: All Star Game (1/29)

Next Week: v Metropolitan Riveters (2/4), v Connecticut Whale (2/5)

It was a successful All Star weekend for the Pride players as the MVP and top goaltender were both Pride players in Gabel and Schroeder. Team Canada took the win on the weekend and now we return to our regularly scheduled action. This weekend they will host both the Riveters and the Whale as they try to hold serve with Toronto atop the standings.

Boston College (14-11-1,13-10-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR (-1) HEA: 4th (23 Points Behind)

Last week: L 2-3 v Vermont (1/27), W 4-0 v Merrimack (1/28)

Coming Week: v Providence (2/3), v Harvard (2/7)

The loss to UVM was mostly expected even if it was disappointing. They were able to keep it close and then took care of business against Merrimack. This week they have a tough Providence game to warm up for the Beanpot at home.

Boston University (10-15-2, 9-12-2-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (30 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-1 v Merrimack (1/27), W 2-1 OT v Vermont (1/28)

Coming Week: v Connecticut (2/3), v Northeastern (2/7)

The Terriers did what they were supposed to against Merrimack, something they haven’t always done this season against the bottom of the HEA, before stunning Vermont with an OT victory to keep themselves in the conversation for home ice in HEA miraculously. They play host to UConn in a must win before taking on Northeastern in the Beanpot.

Harvard University (7-13-3, 6-9-3 ECAC, 4-3-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 7th (21 Points Behind) Ivy: 3rd (2.5 Games Behind)

Last week: W 7-6 @ Cornell (1/27), L 1-3 @ Colgate (1/28)

Coming Week: v Princeton (2/3), @ Boston College (2/7)

The Cornell win was huge, lots of goals and excitement at the end, it kept them alive int he Ivy League chase even if just temporarily. The loss at Colgate was what was expected. This week will be another Ivy League meeting that is must win and then they head to Chestnut Hill for the Beanpot taking on host BC in the first round.

Also of dubious note this week serious allegations against long time Head Coach Katie Stone were made more public, including a front page article int eh Boston Sunday Globe. The allegations include rather racist remarks and an overall abusive culture that has led to lawsuits and a First Nation player transferring to a rival. A major First Nations group in Canada has called strenuously for her resignation as most recent incident involved two Canadian First Nation members. This is still developing but it is a sign it might be time for changes over in Bright-Landry.

Northeastern University (24-2-1, 20-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 6 (-) HEA: 1st (CLINCHED-17 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 4-0 v Holy Cross (1/27)

Coming Week: v New Hampshire (2/2), v Boston University 2/7)

One game, one shutout victory, one trophy and one record. That is what the game against Holy Cross which likely would’ve been an after thought otherwise but the win Clinched the top seed in HEA coupled with UVM’s collapse against BU gives the Huskies the Regular Season crown again, in January. This week they host UNH on a Tuesday for Breast Cancer Awareness and then head to the Newton borderlands to take on BU in the first round of the Beanpot.

Record This Week: 5-2-0