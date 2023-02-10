Morning Skate: Next

Happy Friday, folks!

If you’re in the New England-ish area, you should be getting a nice taste of spring today, with temperatures in Boston forecast to reach close to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bust out the shorts!

The B’s returned to practice yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s afternoon tilt against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

Nothing like a nice 3:30 PM start time on a Saturday to get you back into the swing of things.

Thursday’s big news in NHL circles was the second big trade of the deadline season, with the New York Rangers acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues.

That’s two trades made by New York teams thus far, as the Big Apple corners the trade market. BIG CITY BIAS!!!!

Similar to the Bo Horvat trade, it’ll be interesting to see if this one causes any other dominoes to fall as teams that had Tarasenko atop their lists scramble for the next guy.

The Blues likely aren’t done either, with Ryan O’Reilly expected to be on the move sooner rather than later.

Today’s discussion topic

What do you think of the prices paid in these two big trades thus far? Overpayments? Market seems right?