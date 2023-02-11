Preview: Bruins back in action against Capitals for matinee showdown

Just the facts
When: Today, 3:30 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Japers’ Rink
Know your enemy
- 27-20-6, 60PTS, 4th in Metropolitan Division
- Alex Ovechkin: 52GP, 32G, 22A, 54PTS; Evgeny Kuznetsov: 52GP, 7G, 36A, 43PTS; Dylan Strome: 52GP, 11G, 25A, 36PTS
- Darcy Kuemper: 15-14-4, 2.62 GAA, .915 save percentage; Charlie Lindgren: 12-6-2, 2.67 GAA, .907 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back from break and set to face the Washington Capitals this afternoon!
- It’s felt like a month since the Bruins last played a game with the All-Star Break and bye week, but they are back in business with some fresh and rested legs.
- Both the Bruins and Capitals entered their respective breaks with a win to get things back on track after a rocky few games.
- The Bruins last played on Feb. 1, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2. The win came after a three-game losing skid on the road.
- The Capitals last played on Jan. 31 when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime. Before that game, the Capitals were 1-3-0 in their previous four games, eking out a shootout win in that mix.
- The two haven’t seen each other since October 12. This is the second of three match-ups this season with the last coming on April 11. The Bruins topped the Caps, 5-2, in the October game on a four-point game from David Pastrnak. Five different Bruins scored in the win: Patrice Bergeron, Pastrnak, Taylor Hall, David Krejci and Hampus Lindholm. Anthony Mantha and Conor Sheary scored for the Capitals.
- Before the break, the Czechs were bringing the heat. Pastrnak had three goals and six assists in his last six games. Pavel Zacha had three goals and two assists in the last five games. David Krejci registered one goal and four assists in five games.
- Today will see two of the league leadings in shots and goals. Pastrnak leads the league with a total of 245 shots on net so far this season with 38 goals while Alex Ovechkin isn’t too far behind him at 224 SOG and 32 goals.
- Injury updates: Jake DeBrusk was back at practice yesterday after missing Thursday due to a delayed flight. He was donning a non-contact jersey and won’t be ready for today’s game. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said they hope he’ll play next week, but don’t want to rush his return.
- See ya this afternoon!
