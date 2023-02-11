Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Capitals Afternoon tilt! By Angelina.Berube Feb 11, 2023, 1:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Capitals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports It’s only been 10 days, but the Boston Bruins are finally playing a game again! The Bruins return to the ice this afternoon against the Washington Capitals for a 3:30 p.m. ET start time on ABC. Discuss! Loading comments...
