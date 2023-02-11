Recap: Bruins edged out, 2-1, by Capitals

It wasn’t the return from break that the Boston Bruins were looking for today, as they fell, 2-1, to the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden.

The Bruins’ game progressed as the game went on, with a great second period, but the team’s play was riddled with overpassing and slow decision making.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Capitals opened the scoring at 6:28 of the first period on the power play.

Along the goal line, Nicklas Backstrom picked up the loose puck from Marcus Johansson’s attempts for a low shot past Jeremy Swayman. 1-0 Capitals.

Second period:

The Capitals took a two-goal lead at 11:40 of the second period.

Jakub Lauko failed to clear the puck from the zone as Garnet Hathaway picked up the attempt, skated to the high slot and let a wrist shot fly over Swayman’s glove. 2-0 Capitals.

The Bruins cut into their deficit at 16:34 of the second period.

From behind the net, Connor Clifton backhanded a pass out front that Nick Foligno collected in the paint to quickly lift over Darcy Kuemper’s glove. 2-1 game.

Third period:

No goals

Final score: 2-1 Capitals

Game notes