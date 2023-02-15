Huskies reign supreme

Consolation Game

Boston University 7 Harvard 4

This game was a roller coaster. Harvard jumped out early and scored often having two goal leads at two different points in the game. About half way through the game the Crimson held a 4-2 and that was all she wrote fro Harvard as the Terriers rattled off five unanswered goals including one empty netter to seal a third place finish for BU.

Championship Game

Northeastern 2 Boston College 1

For a game in which Northeastern never trailed and was only tied at 0-0 it was a lot tighter then Husky fans would have liked. After Mia Brown was able to tip in the puck on an early NU power play the Huskies seemed destined to hoist the trophy once again. BC had other ideas as they would not go away quietly. There were a few opportunities for both sides in the first but nothing else would get past either net minder in that frame.

The second saw another Huskies goal as Maureen Murphy was able to tip in a blast from Jules Constantinople. Alina Mueller added an assist on this goal in her quest to catch Kendall Coyne atop the NU All-Time scoring list.

The third again saw both sides buzz but Northeastern was never able to put an insurance goal in the net. Boston College pulled their goalie with over two minutes remaining in the game and controlled the puck for most of that time. Northeastern had a couple of close calls for an empty netter but BC was able to pull the game back to a one goal difference with 94 seconds remaining in regulation. Boston College would pull the goalie once again once they regained possession but were unable to solve Phillips for a second time.