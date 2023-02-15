YEEEEEE-

First Period

Things started pretty good, with the Bruins ramming their game straight down Dallas’ throats Taylor Hall getting an absolutely phenomenal shot off in front of Jake Oettinger from a nifty Lindholm feed right out in front, making it 1-0 Bruins!

He’s only got 16 goals this year smdh

But...the Stars did get a single chance to prove they were not in fact half-dead from whatever they came here from...and that just happened to end up being a scoring shot for Roope Hintz. 1-1 Everybody.

Five hole. Gross.

With that, we move to period 2!

Second Period

So! Period 2 did not start great from a highlight perspective, because it’s mostly Jake Oettinger being a brick wall...and Jason Robertson getting off another slick shot to put the Stars up 2-1.

Two five hole goals in a row. GROSS.

Anyway what happened in the third

Third Period

PAVEL ZACHA HAPPENED MIDWAY THROUGH THE THIRD OFF A SLICK CARLO FEED, THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED

Czech Bruins just having a wonderful night all around!

Regretfully, the Stars had to come away with a point, and the Bruins went to OT.

Overtime

A penalty, multiple chances to score and win...

But only one Czech could seal the deal. David, you have the floor.

Magnificent.

Bruins WIN 3-2 in OT!

Game Notes

Your TOI leader was Hampus Lindholm, with 23:52 logged in a very busy night.

What a player Pavel Zacha has become these days, huh? 8 points in his last 10 games and 3 goals in his last 5. He’s really making that contract pay for itself right now, and not a moment too soon.

I am not going to bitch about the officiating, as once again I hold that if you were in a position to let the Refs, who we generally agree are either bad at their jobs or are stuck calling one of the fastest sports in the world with normal disgusting human ocular jelly, then you haven’t done enough to make them less of a factor in said game. This team has up until this recent skid been very good at that exact thing, so personally I think it falls on asking this team to both win in regulation and stop giving up odd-man rushes to fast teams like the Stars.

The thing I’m actually more concerned about right now than any individual player’s performance is the power play being absolutely atrocious; it was 0-for-3 tonight, and only compounds a mind-bogglingly bad 3-for-34 (or 35) stretch for the Bruins going back to January. That’s 30th in the league right now dating back from the 18th. Thank god the penalty kill and their 5-on-5 play is so good because they might as well just decline power plays until they get their mojo (or Jake) back.

For a guy who finished his night with a .935 SV%, I can only imagine Linus Ullmark wants one of those two goals he let up tonight back, probably both. It’s gotta sting when you let up two five-hole goals within like 15 minutes of gametime of each other and didn’t start great to begin with.

Personally, I am very happy we only see Jason Robertson twice a year in the regular season. That kid is going to be a western conference nightmare for years to come. Stars games should be overrun with this player’s jersey in about a year.

That said? I’d love for this pair o’ teams to be a Stanley Cup Final in April. This game had it all.

How dare David Pastrnak Try Shit in overtime, doesn’t he know he could turn the puck over into the other team’s net???? Irresponsible a player from the greater toronto area or upper minnesota region could never smdh ///sarcasm font because Chorus doesn’t allow me to have that in the document.

In all seriousness, two points for Pasta and both on game-changing plays is definitely the kind of thing you wanna see from a dude you’re probably going to money. Which Don absolutely should.

Lindholm for Norris. I’ve seen enough.

B’s get a day off for travel, and take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday, with the puck drop at 8pm EST

We’ll see you there!