Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February 15

With the Beanpot appropriately concluded we move on the the final stretch of the college season. Our pro team returns to action hosting a hated city even if the teams haven’t developed animosity quite yet.

Boston Pride (12-2-1) Standings: (1 Points Ahead)

Last Week: No Games

Next Week:

A week off saw the Pride retain the top spot in the standings and have a game in hand over Toronto. This will be a critical series if Boston wants to try and win the regular season.

Boston College (18-13-1,15-10-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR (-) HEA: 4th (22 Points Behind)

Last week: W 2-1 @ Boston University (2/11), L 1-2 v Northeastern (2/14)

Coming Week: @ Providence (2/17), v Providence (2/18)

The Eagles took care of business in conference play and with help have now have a good chance for the third seed and with their games being against Providence whoever takes the series avoids NU in the semifinals.

Boston University (11-17-3, 9-14-3-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (34 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-2 v Boston College (2/11), W 7-4 v Harvard (2/14)

Coming Week: v Northeastern (2/17), @ Northeastern (2/18)

A rough loss against Boston College hurts them in conference play but their returns o Chestnut Hill, while not pretty, was successful as they rattled off five unanswered goals to end the game defeating Harvard in the 3rd Place game.

Harvard University (7-17-3, 6-11-3 ECAC, 4-4-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 8th (29 Points Behind) Ivy: 3rd (3.5 Games Behind)

Last week: L 2-4 v Clarkson (2/10), L 4-7 v Boston University (2/14)

Coming Week: @ Brown (2/17), @ Yale (2/18)

Harvard is in complete free fall. Another loss in ECAC play and a last place finish in the beanpole, blowing two goal leads twice and allowing the Terriers to unload in the second half. This weekend wraps the regular season with a trip to Brown which should be a win and a trip to their rival Yale which is unlikely to be pretty.

Northeastern University (28-2-1, 22-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 5 (-) HEA: 1st (CLINCHED-15 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 3-2 OT @ Connecticut (2/10), W 2-1 @ Boston College (2/14)

Coming Week: @ Boston University (2/17), v Boston University (2/18)

The Huskies begin their newest official reign over Boston as NU hoisted the Beanpot trophy for a record setting 18th time last night. The game last Friday was a clear trap game that Northeastern was lucky to escape with an OT victory. Then came the Beanpot where they allowed their first goal against BC this season but held on. They wrap the season with a pair against BU.

Record This Week: 4-4-0