Preview: It’s a Music City showdown between the Bruins and Predators

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 8 PM
Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: On The Forecheck
Know your enemy
- 25-20-6, 56 PTS, 5th in the Central Division
- Roman Josi: 13G-31A-44PTS; Filip Forsberg: 19G-23A-42PTS; Matt Duchene: 16G-26A-42PTS
- Juuse Saros: 20-14-5, 2.73 GAA, .919 save percentage
Game notes
- Tonight’s game caps a brief, two-stop road trip for the Bruins, who won 3-2 in overtime in Dallas on Tuesday night. The Predators have been off since Monday night, when they suffered a 4-2 home loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
- Nashville is 6-4-0 in its last ten games, but that run did include a five-game win streak.
- Overall, it’s been a year of relatively tough sledding for the Predators, who find themselves five points out of the second wild card spot in the west (though they have 3 or 4 games in hand on the teams ahead of them). Nashville has been a playoff lock as of late, making the postseason in each of the last eight seasons.
- Barring a last-minute change of plans, Jake DeBrusk should return to the lineup tonight, six weeks after suffering a broken leg in the Winter Classic win over the Penguins.
- Goals have been a problem for Nashville this season, with the Predators currently sitting at 26th in the league in GF/G (2.75). Their power play is fourth-worst in the league, converting at a rate of 16.5%.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...