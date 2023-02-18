Preview: Bruins look to keep momentum going against Islanders tonight

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 5:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Lighthouse Hockey
Know your enemy
*Stats prior to their game last night*
- 27-23-7, 61PTS, 6th in Metropolitan Division
- Brock Nelson: 57GP, 22G, 30A, 52PTS; Mathew Barzal: 56GP, 14G, 35A, 49PTS; Anders Lee: 57GP, 19G, 17A, 36PTS
- Ilya Sorokin: 17-17-5, 2.40 GAA, .923 save percentage; Semyon Varlamov: 10-6-2, 2.64 GAA, .917 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back in action this evening against the New York Islanders at the TD Garden!
- The Bruins come back home after a successful two-game road trip with wins over the Dallas Stars (3-2 OT) and Nashville Predators (5-0).
- The Bruins last played on Thursday, Feb. 16, shutting out the Predators. Jeremy Swayman earned his second shutout in win. His record now stands at 13-4-4 this year. Five different Bruins players scored including Derek Forbort who registered his fifth goal this season – hitting a career-high goals.
- Tonight is the tail-end of a back-to-back for the Islanders who played the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. Before that game, the Islanders were on a three-game winless streak, including overtime and shootout losses.
- Tonight’s game is the final regular season match-up between the Bruins and Islanders. The Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Isles, topping them 4-3 in a shootout on Dec. 13, 2022 and 4-1 on Jan. 18.
- Three Bruins were particularly impactful against the Islanders in those games. Jake DeBrusk had a three-point night on two goals and one assist in December. In the two games, Charlie McAvoy had one goal and two assists overall, Pavel Zacha registered three assists while Derek Forbort scored in each game.
- We could very well see some more points from Zacha and McAvoy to continue their hot streak against the Islanders tonight. Zacha has three goals and two assists in his last five games and McAvoy has four assists in the last five games.
- For the Islanders, Noah Dobson, Sebastian Aho, Josh Bailey and Nelson each have two points apiece on the Bruins this season.
- Nelson entered their game last night on an 11-game point streak with 7 goals and 6 assists (Stats prior to their game last night).
- DeBrusk is back for the game. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he’s been good to go for a while, but just needed to check a few more boxes. With DeBrusk’s return, Jakub Lauko was assigned to Providence.
- See ya at 5 p.m.!
Loading comments...