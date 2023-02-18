Recap: Bruins sweep season-series against Islanders with 6-2 win

The Boston Bruins saw a full team effort tonight as they topped the New York Islanders, 6-2, tonight at the TD Garden and swept their season series against them.

The B’s depth was on full display with contributions coming from secondary scoring, the power play and defense stepping up.

“We always talk about our depth,” Patrice Bergeron told SCOC. “It’s a good example tonight where I thought every line was contributing and playing well.”

Jake DeBrusk registered a goal and assist in his first game since Jan. 2.

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, earning his 28th win this season.

Here are the highlights. Bergeron’s full comments to SCOC can be found in Game Notes.

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 2:19 of the first period on the power play.

Brad Marchand found DeBrusk skating towards the top of the paint where he put a backhander through Semyon Varlamov’s five-hole. 1-0 Bruins.

RIGHT WHERE HE LEFT OFF. pic.twitter.com/2ZUhdrRIAa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2023

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 9:15 of the first period.

After great work by A.J. Greer along the end boards, he won the puck loose to Nick Foligno who sent a pass to Derek Forbort. The defenseman gave a pass back to Foligno at the top of the left-wing circle where he fired a shot past Varlamov’s glove. 2-0 Bruins.

NO. 9 FOR UNCLE NICK. pic.twitter.com/Gex1cb896e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2023

The Bruins extended their lead at 17:19 of the first period.

Foligno hit McAvoy with a pass that he one-timed towards net that Trent Frederic tipped top-shelf over Varlamov’s glove. 3-0 Bruins.

This one's going to Freddy. pic.twitter.com/4vYqS14Kai — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2023

Second period:

The Islanders cut into their deficit at 6:46 of the second period.

Anders Lee found Kyle Palmieri unmanned as he’s crashing the net to slide a low shot past Ullmark. 3-1 game.

Do your thing, 21, do your thing. pic.twitter.com/5ZJfaaFsJa — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 18, 2023

The Bruins regained their three-goal cushion at 8:17 of the second period during 4-on-4 hockey.

McAvoy first tried a close shot on Varlamov. The rebound came out to DeBrusk whose wrist shot bounced off the end boards. Bergeron headed to the goal line to pick up the rebound, tapping the puck out of the air and past Varlamov. 4-1 Bruins.

Ah, the friendly confines of Causeway. pic.twitter.com/IadPKp8Loz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2023

The Bruins further extended their lead at 11:30 of the second period.

Frederic entered the offensive zone and let a long snap shot rip from the high slot that traveled past Varlamov’s glove for his second goal of the night. 5-1 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 18:31 of the second period.

Charlie Coyle sent Pavel Zacha a pass that he collected from his skates to throw a wrist shot on net that hit off Ryan Pulock’s stick and into the back of the net. 6-1 Bruins.

Anddddd this one's going to Pavs. pic.twitter.com/wXhm19LVB2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2023

Third period:

The Islanders added a goal at 13:42 of the third period.

Matt Martin picked up the rebound out front from Pulock’s shot to put one past Ullmark. Final score: 6-2 Bruins.

Matt Martin nets one off the rebound #Isles pic.twitter.com/Y16tmk61HW — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) February 19, 2023

