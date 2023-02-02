Morning Skate: Rest

Well folks, we’ve officially reached the unofficial midpoint of the season.

Sure, 41 games is the actual midpoint, but the All-Star break always feels like the actual “first half/second half” splitting point.

If we use that criteria, it’ll be hard for the Bruins to top their first half: 39-7-5, first in the Atlantic by a comfortable margin, first in the NHL, +81 goal differential, etc.

It went well, I guess is the take-home point here.

And now, thanks to a solid 5-2 win in Toronto last night, the Bruins can skate into the break with better vibes than we were all feeling after the weekend’s skid.

The Bruins won’t play again until February 11, when the Dallas Stars come to town.

Some of them will be busy during that time, of course, with Jim Montgomery, Linus Ullmark, and David Pastrnak representing the team in Sunrise.

In the “well, this is random” file, good Dorchester guy, former Boston mayor, and current Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is reportedly a top contender to be Executive Director of the NHLPA.

With recently departed governor Charlie Baker now running the NCAA, this could be the start of a Massachusetts infiltration of the sports world.

Ben Affleck as NFL commissioner, Matt Damon running Major League Baseball, etc.