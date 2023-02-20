Preview: Bruins look to right their season course against Senators

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven
Know your enemy
- 27-24-4, 58PTS, 7th in Atlantic Division
- Brady Tkachuk: 55GP, 24G, 36A, 60PTS; Tim Stützle: 51GP, 26G, 33A, 59PTS; Claude Giroux: 55GP, 22G, 30A, 52PTS
- Kevin Mandolese: 1-0-0, 1.85 GAA, .958 save percentage; Mads Sogaard: 2-0-1, 2.85 GAA, .913 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators for a Presidents’ Day matinee at the TD Garden!
- The Bruins could have the upper hand again today, as like the New York Islanders on Saturday, the Senators are coming off a back-to-back.
- This is the third meeting between the two clubs this season. The Bruins are 0-1-1 against the Senators. Ottawa has given the Bruins a run for their money in both meetings. The B’s last saw the Sens on Dec. 27, 2022, dropping to them, 3-2, in a shootout.
- In the December game, the Bruins were trailing the Senators 2-1 until Pavel Zacha notched the tying goal with less than four minutes in the third period. Alex DeBrincat scored the only shootout goal to give his team the extra point.
- The Bruins last played on Saturday, dominating the Islanders, 6-2. Trent Frederic scored two goals, while Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Zacha potted the others. Ullmark made 26 saves in the victory.
- Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season in the Bruins’ win on Saturday, making his only the second player right now to hit that point this season. Ahead of him is David Pastrnak at 39 goals. Brad Marchand and DeBrusk are next in line, with 17 goals each. Bergeron’s 20th goal is the 10th consecutive year he hit that mark and 14th season overall.
- The Senators played yesterday, beating the St. Louis Blues, 7-2. Stutzle scored twice. Tkachuk and DeBrincat each had three points on a goal and two assists each. Giroux, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto each had two-point nights.
- It will be a battle of special teams this afternoon. The Bruins power play is getting back on track, striking in the last two games and currently rank 8th in the league. The B’s man advantage is at 24.3%. The Sens have the 3rd best power play right now at 26.1%
- The Senators are without Cam Talbot and Anton Forsberg in net as both are out due to injuries. Young goaltenders Mandolese and Sogaard have been manning the pipes. Between them, they have posted a 3-0-1 record.
- The Senators made a trade yesterday, as they sent Tyler Motte to the New York Rangers and acquired Julien Gauthier and a conditional 7th round draft pick in 2023.
- For the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy is on a three-game point streak with five assists and Zacha has four goals in his last five games. For Ottawa, Stutzle has four goals and six assists in his last four games.
- See ya soon!
Loading comments...