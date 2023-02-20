Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators Holiday hockey! By Angelina.Berube Feb 20, 2023, 11:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Boston Bruins are back at it this afternoon against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden! It’s an early one for all of you who have today off. Enjoy the day and talk about the game while you’re at it! Discuss! Loading comments...
