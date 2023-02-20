 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators

Holiday hockey!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
NHL: DEC 27 Bruins at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are back at it this afternoon against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden!

It’s an early one for all of you who have today off. Enjoy the day and talk about the game while you’re at it!

Discuss!

Loading comments...