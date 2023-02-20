Recap: Pastrnak scores twice in Bruins’ 3-1 win over Senators

The Boston Bruins topped the Ottawa Senators, 3-1, this afternoon for the first time this season.

Their season series against the Senators now stands at 1-1-1.

David Pastrnak also hit goals #40 and #41 in the win and Jake DeBrusk scored in his second consecutive game back. Charlie McAvoy assisted on all three goals.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the victory.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 15:09 of the first period.

From the corner boards, Brad Marchand handed off a short pass to DeBrusk who drove to the net and put one past Kevin Mandolese. 1-0 Bruins.

The Senators tied the game 19:30 of the first period.

Dylan Gambrell picked the puck off Matt Grzelcyk to find Claude Giroux skating to the slot where he put a backhander through Ullmark’s five-hole. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Bruins took the lead at 17:06 of the second period.

McAvoy faked a shot to spin the puck around and dished Pastrnak a pass in the left-wing circle where he put a wrist shot past Mandolese’s glove. 2-1 Bruins.

Third period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead with Pastrnak’s second goal of the game at 12:10 of the third period.

McAvoy found Pastrnak at the far blue line to skate in on a breakaway and put a backhanded shot from the slot through Mandolese’s five-hole. Final score: 3-1 Bruins.

Game notes

Well the Bruins finally figured out the Senators! It was still a close contest like the others, but the Bruins picked up their first win against them this season. They’ll close out their season series on March 21 at the TD Garden.

DeBrusk is most certainly back as he scored the opening goal yet again for the second game. Postgame he said: “It was kind of a funny play. It always feels good to get it in the net, but this was a good game after last one to keep it going.”

He said post game his return was more of a mental game being out for that long. “Anytime teh puck goes in the net it eases those feelings,” DeBrusk told reporters postgame.

It wasn’t a hat trick, but McAvoy assisted on all three Bruins’ goals today. His three assists now puts him on a four-game point streak with seven assists.

The goals are adding up! While Bergeron hit the 20-goal threshold last game, Pastrnak hit 40+ today. It’s the third time he’s hit over 40 goals in his career. His 41 goals this season is his second most in his career — second to his 48 goals in 2019-2020. The season still has a way to go and we could see another big milestone in the future.

Before the game, the Bruins honored David Krejci for skating in his 1,000h career game last month. After the game, Krejci said he’s been on the bench for others’ milestone mark, but this was more than he could have expected and a “very special moment.”