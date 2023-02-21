Morning Skate: Go west

Welcome to Tuesday, folks!

The Bruins officially slayed the Ottawa dragon yesterday, beating their surprising 2022-2023 arch-nemesis 3-1 at TD Garden.

During yesterday’s radio broadcast, Judd Sirott and Bob Beers noted that with his two assists (he’d later add a third), Charlie McAvoy was producing a close to point-per-game pace offensively this season, with both noting that he’d done it rather quietly (i.e. without a ton of external fanfare).

It surprised me too, as while we’ve all come to expect all-around outstanding play from McAvoy, the increased offensive output (39 points in 43 games) is impressive.

McAvoy’s career high in points came last season, when he recorded 56 points in 78 games; he should eclipse that this season, barring any setbacks.

Of course, offense isn’t everything for defensemen — but it’s still a nice bit of growth in McAvoy’s game.

Speaking of highs, David Pastrnak, who is good at hockey, eclipsed last year’s goals total yesterday, notching his 40th and 41st of the season.

In the earlier part of the season, I wondered if this would be the year Pastrnak hits 50; at this point, 60 isn't out of the question.

(Get the deal done, Don.)

The B’s will be back in game action on Thursday, kicking off the always-interesting “West Coast Trip.”

They’ll play Thursday in Seattle, Saturday in Vancouver, Monday in Edmonton, and Tuesday in Calgary.

The team is heading out to Seattle today, with fresh rumors of them nearing a deal for Vladislav Gavrikov in tow.

Today’s discussion topic

Obviously 4-for-4 would be ideal, but what would you consider a “successful” road trip on the upcoming swing for the B’s?